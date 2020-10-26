Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020 Exam Centre Details Released, Written Exam to be Held on November 6, 7 & 8

Rajasthan Police Department released the exam centre details for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment exam 2020 on official website. Candidates who had successfully submitted the application form for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment exam 2020 within the stipulated time can check their exam centre and other details by using their Rajasthan Police 2020 application number and date of birth. According to the official notification, the Rajasthan police recruitment 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 6,7 and 8, 2020. Click on the link to read the official notification regarding the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020.

The Rajasthan Police Department will release the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2020 admit card soon on the official website. Candidates will also receive the notification regarding the release of admit card on their registered email id and contact number. Candidates are requested to visit the official website regularly for more updates.

How to check Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020 exam centre:

Step 1: Visit the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, a new link has been updated which reads, “Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019”. Click on that

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the tab “Know your district location”

Step 4: Enter your Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020 application number and date of birth

Step 5: Submit and check the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020 exam centre

Candidates can also check their Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020 exam centre directly by clicking here.

The Rajasthan police recruitment board has announced the recruitment on more than 5000 seats for Constable general and constable driver, out of which 2% seats are available for sports quota. The Rajasthan police recruitment 2020 exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted in March, however, it got delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak across the country. The selection process will be based on written exam and physical efficiency test. Candidates can check the detail information here.