Rajasthan: Police Seize Smack Worth Rs 50 Lakh In Karauli, 4 Arrested

Rajasthan police have busted a syndicate of narcotics operating in the Karauli district. The officials of the Hindaun New Mandi Police Station and Cyber Cell of Karauli district arrested four accused with 410 grams of smack worth Rs 50 lakh in the international market. A motorcycle and cash were also recovered from the possession of the accused. According to a senior police official, the action has been taken under ‘Operation Flush Out’ being conducted by Rajasthan police against narcotics.

The accused have been identified as Alam Khan, Aman Khan, Tajuddin and Trilok Sharma.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Karauli, Mridul Kachawa said that information was received from the informer that some people were bringing narcotics from Mahwa town of Dausa district to Hindaun town of Karauli district.

“After the information, a special team of Hindaun New Mandi Police station and Cyber Cell was formed and the blockade was placed at Mahu police post in Karauli. Four persons riding on a motorcycle were seen by police. They started running away after witnessing the police on the road. The police chased them and caught all the four men,” he said.

The SP said that the police team recovered 410 grams of smack and the four accused were arrested.

According to the senior police official, the accused were misleading the police during the interrogation. They are still being interrogated to get more information about the drug syndicates operating in Karauli and other districts of Rajasthan.

The SP claims that many actions have been taken by the police in the district throughout the year, which has helped in controlling the crime.

