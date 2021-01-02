Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2016: Medical for 160 Candidates to be Conducted from January 4 to 8

Rajasthan Police recruitment board has released the official notification regarding the medical for the post of Sub-inspector on its official website. The RPRB has released the notification for 160 candidates who have qualified the RPRB Sub-inspector written exam 2016. The medical schedule for rest of the candidates will be released soon. According to the official notification, those who have called for RPRB 2016 Medical test will have to be present at the office of Medical Board on the mentioned date at 8 am. They will also need to carry a valid photo id proof along with a copy and 2 recent passport size photograph. Those who have not submitted the character certificate/ educational certificate/ address proof/ caste certificate, will also be required to submit these at Room number 237 of Police headquarter.

Rajasthan SI recruitment 2016: How to check the list of selected candidates for medical

Step 1: First, visit the official website of Rajasthan Police Recruitment Board at www.police.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for which reads, “Regarding Medical for Recruitment of Sub Inspector /Platoon Commander 2016”

Step 3: The notification for Rajasthan Police SI medical 2016 will be opened in PDF format

Step 4: Search for your name on the list and read the instructions.

Candidates can also check the Rajasthan Police SI medical 2016 notification as well as the list of selected candidates directly from here. The official notification also reads that the call for Rajasthan Police SI medical 2016 isn’t the confirmation for joining. The selection of the candidates is subjected to them being medically fit for the posts.

Meanwhile, RPRB has also announced the final answer key for Rajasthan Police constable exam 2019 on its official website. Those who have appeared for the written exam 2019 can check the answer key by using their roll number and application number.