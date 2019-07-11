Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rajasthan Police to Reopen Case Against Lynching Victim Pehlu Khan's Sons After Court Nod

Rajasthan faced criticism recently after a charge sheet was filed against Pehlu Khan's sons. CM Ashok Gehlot had said the police could reinvestigate aspects of the cow smuggling case, registered under the BJP government.

PTI

Updated:July 11, 2019, 9:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rajasthan Police to Reopen Case Against Lynching Victim Pehlu Khan's Sons After Court Nod
A picture of Pehlu Khan.
Loading...

Jaipur: An Alwar court has accepted the police plea to investigate further a cow smuggling case against a truck operator and the two sons of Pehlu Khan, who was lynched two years ago for allegedly transporting the animals illegally.

While the Rajasthan police had registered a case of murder soon after the Haryana resident's death in April 2017, it was also investigating the cow smuggling charge.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan faced criticism recently after a charge sheet was filed against Khan's sons, Irshad Khan (25) Aarif Khan (22), and truck operator Khan Mohammad.

Gehlot had then said the police could reinvestigate aspects of the cow smuggling case, registered when the BJP government was in power.

Days later, the police filed an application in court seeking permission to conduct a further probe.

Behror Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's court has accepted the police plea, Assistant Public Prosecutor Pradeep Agarwal told PTI Thursday.

The police argued that Pehlu Khan's sons have said they were going to sell the animals in Tapukara in Rajasthan's Alwar, contrary to the investigation earlier which suggested that the cows were being taken to another state.

Also, the truck operator has claimed that he had sold the vehicle to someone else before the incident took place. If proved correct, this could absolve him of the charge that he was involved in transporting cattle illegally.

The three had been charged under the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, which allows transportation of cattle only after getting permission from the administration.

Pehlu Khan's name was dropped from the charge sheet filed in May as he has died, police had said earlier.

Pehlu Khan and his companions were initially said to be on their way to Haryana's Nuh district from Jaipur when the cow vigilantes stopped two of the vehicles on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway.

Six men were named in the FIR registered in 2017 in connection with Pehlu Khan's murder.

In the separate case under the Rajasthan Bovine Animal Act, the police had booked 16 people for illegally transporting 36 animals in six vehicles.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram