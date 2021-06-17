Rajasthan Political Crisis: Former Ally BTP Alleges Congress ‘Cheated Us’

The Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), which supported the Congress in Rajasthan during the last year’s rebellion by the then deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, has expressed its dissatisfaction against the ruling party. BTP stood by the Ashok Gehlot government in the state after Pilot along with several party MLAs went incognito. However, the party withdrew its support from the Congress government in December 2020 when the latter made a ‘pact’ with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during local polls.

Now, the BTP has again accused the ruling Congress of going against the promises made earlier. Rajkumar Roat, party MLA from Chorasi constituency, said the Gehlot government had assured several development works in BTP constituencies, but they have cheated us. Local Congress leaders joined hands with BJP in the Panchayat elections and made them District Chief.

Roat said if another political crisis will hit Rajasthan, then BTP will take a decision after discussing all its options. However, Roat asserted that he doesn’t want such trouble to rise in the state amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

BTP, founded by seven-time Gujarat MLA Chhotubhai Vasava in 2017, has made a steady rise, and won two assembly seats in the 2018 Rajasthan elections. Moreover, the party also made an impressive start in Gujarat 2017 assembly polls by winning two of the six seats it contested.

Not just last year’s Rajasthan political crisis, the BTP has come to the rescue of Congress on another crucial occasion. In the 2017 Rajya Sabha elections, BJP, under Amit Shah, had used its full might to deny Congress leader Ahmed Patel a re-election from Gujarat. However, BTP MLAs supported Patel’s candidature.

However, the unusual setting between Congress and BJP in last year’s local polls in Rajasthan left BTP with no option but to sever its ties with the grand old party.

In Dungarpur zila parishad polls, the BTP became the single largest party with 13 party-supported independent candidates winning in the 27-seat elections. BJP and Congress followed with wins in eight and six seats, respectively. However, both BJP and Congress came together to cross the majority mark of 14.

