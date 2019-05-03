English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajasthan PTET 2019: Admit Card for BA, BSc, B.Ed Exam Available at ptet2019.org, Click for Direct Link, Steps
The Government Dungar College, Bikaner, has released the admit card for 2019 BA, BSc, B.Ed Entrance Examination on the official website ptet2019.org.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Rajasthan PTET 2019 | The Government Dungar College, Bikaner, has released the admit card for 2019 BA, BSc, B.Ed Entrance Examination on Thursday. The 2019 BA, BSc, B.Ed Admit Card is available for download on the website ptet2019.org.
The Rajasthan BA, BSc, B.Ed Admit Card is available through online mode only. No hard copy of the 2019 Rajasthan PTET Admit Card will be sent to the candidates. All the candidates who have enrolled for BA, BSc, B.Ed Entrance Examination 2019 can download the Rajasthan PTET 2019 Admit Card till May 12.
The State Level Entrance Exam Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on May 12 by Government Dungar College, Bikaner.
All the candidates can download Rajasthan PTET 2019 Admit Card by following the below-listed steps at the earliest to check the allotted details:
Step 1: Visit the Rajasthan PTET’s official website ptet2019.org
Step 2: Click on the ‘Rajasthan 2019 PTET Admit Card’ link.
Step 3: Select the examination you applied for to download your Rajasthan PTET BA, BSc, B.Ed 2019 Admit Card
Step 4: Enter the required details like Roll Number and Date of Birth for Rajasthan PTET 2019 Entrance Exam and click on the ‘submit’ tab
Step 5: 2019 Rajasthan PTET Admit Card will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and take a printout of 2019 Rajasthan PTET BA, BSc, B.Ed Admit Card for future use.
Do not forget to paste your recent photograph on the 2019 Admit Card Rajasthan PTET. The candidates will not be allowed to sit for Rajasthan PTET Entrance Examination 2019 without the Rajasthan 2019 PTET Admit Card.
The Rajasthan BA, BSc, B.Ed Admit Card is available through online mode only. No hard copy of the 2019 Rajasthan PTET Admit Card will be sent to the candidates. All the candidates who have enrolled for BA, BSc, B.Ed Entrance Examination 2019 can download the Rajasthan PTET 2019 Admit Card till May 12.
The State Level Entrance Exam Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on May 12 by Government Dungar College, Bikaner.
All the candidates can download Rajasthan PTET 2019 Admit Card by following the below-listed steps at the earliest to check the allotted details:
Step 1: Visit the Rajasthan PTET’s official website ptet2019.org
Step 2: Click on the ‘Rajasthan 2019 PTET Admit Card’ link.
Step 3: Select the examination you applied for to download your Rajasthan PTET BA, BSc, B.Ed 2019 Admit Card
Step 4: Enter the required details like Roll Number and Date of Birth for Rajasthan PTET 2019 Entrance Exam and click on the ‘submit’ tab
Step 5: 2019 Rajasthan PTET Admit Card will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and take a printout of 2019 Rajasthan PTET BA, BSc, B.Ed Admit Card for future use.
Do not forget to paste your recent photograph on the 2019 Admit Card Rajasthan PTET. The candidates will not be allowed to sit for Rajasthan PTET Entrance Examination 2019 without the Rajasthan 2019 PTET Admit Card.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Rubbishes Hosting Event in Bijnor, Issues Post on Social Media
- Priyanka Chopra is a Cute Bridesmaid With Floral Headband at Sophie Turner's Wedding, Watch Video
- When Sanya Malhotra was Called Out on Instagram for Wearing Fake Fashion
- Blake Lively Suprises Everyone With Her Baby Bump at Detective Pikachu Premiere
- CBSE Class 12 Toppers Score 499/500, Twitter Inquires About 'Missing 1 Mark'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results