Rajasthan PTET 2019: Admit Card for BA, BSc, B.Ed Exam Available at ptet2019.org, Click for Direct Link, Steps

The Government Dungar College, Bikaner, has released the admit card for 2019 BA, BSc, B.Ed Entrance Examination on Thursday. The 2019 BA, BSc, B.Ed Admit Card is available for download on the website ptet2019.org The Rajasthan BA, BSc, B.Ed Admit Card is available through online mode only. No hard copy of the 2019 Rajasthan PTET Admit Card will be sent to the candidates. All the candidates who have enrolled for BA, BSc, B.Ed Entrance Examination 2019 can download the Rajasthan PTET 2019 Admit Card till May 12.The State Level Entrance Exam Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on May 12 by Government Dungar College, Bikaner.All the candidates can download Rajasthan PTET 2019 Admit Card by following the below-listed steps at the earliest to check the allotted details:Visit the Rajasthan PTET’s official website ptet2019.orgClick on the ‘Rajasthan 2019 PTET Admit Card’ link.Select the examination you applied for to download your Rajasthan PTET BA, BSc, B.Ed 2019 Admit CardEnter the required details like Roll Number and Date of Birth for Rajasthan PTET 2019 Entrance Exam and click on the ‘submit’ tab2019 Rajasthan PTET Admit Card will appear on the screen.Download and take a printout of 2019 Rajasthan PTET BA, BSc, B.Ed Admit Card for future use.Do not forget to paste your recent photograph on the 2019 Admit Card Rajasthan PTET. The candidates will not be allowed to sit for Rajasthan PTET Entrance Examination 2019 without the Rajasthan 2019 PTET Admit Card.