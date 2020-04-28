Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rajasthan PTET 2020 Postponed, Check Details at ptetdcb2020.com

The new date for the Rajasthan Pre Teacher Eligibility examination 2020 will be announced after the end of the lockdown.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 28, 2020, 4:58 PM IST
The Rajasthan Pre Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET-2020) has been postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 10. The Government Dungar College, Bikaner, which is conducting PTET 2020 has released a notification in this regard on its official website at ptetdcb2020.com.

Candidates, who have applied for Rajasthan PTET 2020 exam, can read the notification directly clicking on the link here.

The new date for the Rajasthan Pre Teacher Eligibility examination 2020 will be announced after the end of the lockdown.

The notification has asked candidates to make corrections in their application forms till May 5.

The circular also revealed that a total of 4, 80,926 candidates have applied for the PTET-2020. Out of which, 3, 27,270 aspirants have applied for two-year B. Ed. programme and 1, 53,696 applicants registered for four-year BA B.Ed/B.Sc. B.Ed programme.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites – ptetdcb2020.com and ptetdcb2020.org – to check any updates pertaining to the exam.

The entrance exam consists of 200 marks. Questions are asked from four sections- mental ability, teaching attitude and aptitude test, general awareness and language proficiency- with each section carrying 50 marks.

The online application process for B.Ed.2 year course started on January 23 and for four-year BA B.Ed/B.Sc. B.Ed programme it began on January 20.

How to check the notification:

Step 1) Visit the official websites - ptetdcb2020.com, ptetdcb2020.org.

Step 2) Go to “Important Downloads” section.

Step 3) Click on the link reading, “NOTIFICATION FOR PTET/BA/BSC BED EXAM 2020”.

Step 4) Save the circular for future reference.

