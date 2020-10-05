Rajasthan PTET 2020 Result Declared, Check More Details at www.ptetdcb2020.com

Government Dungar College in Rajasthan’s Bikaner has released the results of Rajasthan PTET 2020 on Sunday, October 4. All the candidates who had appeared for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET 2020) can now check the result at the official website, www.ptetdcb2020.com.

The Rajasthan PTETE 2020 aspirants will have to follow these steps in order to check their results:

Step 1: Log on to the official website at www.ptetdcb2020.com

Step 2: On the homepage look, for an link that reads “download PTET result” and click

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page wherein you will be asked to login using credentials

Step 4: A new page comprising your result will open

Step 5: Hit the download button or take a print out for future reference

It must also be noted that Rajasthan PTET 2020 candidates who find any errors in their result can apply for correction, latest by October 5. After the said date, no requests for Rajasthan PTETE Result correction will be accepted.

Much like many other exams, Rajasthan PTET 2020 too was postponed from its initially scheduled date. The said exam was eventually conducted on September 16.

Approximately, four lakh candidates had registered for the Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination. Of the total number, 3.27 lakh registered for two years BEd course. The remaining candidates had registered for the four-year B.A B.Ed/ B.Sc B.Ed programme.

Furthermore, the aspirant will be allotted a Teacher Education Institution or Teacher Education college in Rajasthan through PTET 2020 online counselling. The PTET 2020 allotment will solely on the basis on candidate’s merit in the exam depending upon the aspirants faculty, category, teaching subjects etc. The candidates must note that there will be no other criteria for allotment.

For the unversed, PTET 2020 exam this year was carried out by Government Dungar College in Bikaner. The application process was conducted from January 20 to April 15, 2020.