Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2018 released at ptetmdsu2018.com, Download Now!
Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU) is scheduled to organize Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) on Sunday, 13th May 2018 next week for candidates seeking admissions to 2-Year B.Ed programmes in the Education Institutions of the state of Rajasthan.
Screenshot taken from the official website http://ptetmdsu2018.com/
Rajasthan PTET Admit Cards 2018 have been released today by the Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU), Ajmer on its official website - ptetmdsu2018.com.
The varsity is scheduled to organize Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) on Sunday, 13th May 2018 next week for candidates seeking admissions to 2-Year B.Ed programmes in the Education Institutions of the state of Rajasthan. Approximately 2.3 Lakh candidates have reportedly applied for the Rajasthan PTET 2018 Entrance Exam. Candidates can download their MDSU PTET 2018 Admit Card/Call Letter by following the instructions below:
How to download Rajasthan MDSU PTET 2018 Admit Card/Call Letter?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ptetmdsu2018.com/
Step 2 – Under PTET-2018 tab, click on Download Admit Card
Step 3 – Enter your Application Number or Challan Number and click on Proceed
Candidates can also download their Admit Card by entering Token Number, Roll Number, General Detail or Mobile Number.
Step 4 – Download the Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.ptetmdsu2018.com/PteTFroM2018/getForMAdMit.php
Candidates must carry their Admit Card on the exam day along with a government issued valid Identification Proof like Aadhaar Card, Voter’s ID Card, Driving License, Ration Card, Passport, etc.
