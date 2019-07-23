Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019: Rajasthan Govt Announces Results at ptet2019.org

Rajasthan PTET Counseling Result 2019 | The Rajasthan Government Dungar College based in Bikaner has declared the allotment result for PTET (Pre-Teacher Education Test) 2019 Exam. The Rajasthan Government Dungar College announced the counseling result on July 22 on its official website. All the candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan PTET 2019 exam can check their results on the official website of Rajasthan PTET at ptet2019.org.

It is to be noticed here that Rajasthan’s Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh announced the Rajasthan PTET 2019 result on May 30. The Pre-Teacher Education Test or PTET 2019 was conducted on May 12, 2019 by the Government Dungar College, Bikaner. PTET is conducted for admissions in 2-year B.Ed course or a four year integrated B.A B.Ed/B.Sc B.Ed course at the institutes across the state of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan PTET counseling 2019: Here’s How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajathan PTET at ptet2019.org

Step 2: Click on the link for PTET 2019 allotment result

Step 3: On the log-in window, sign-in using your registration details

Step 4: Click on submit and check your PTET 2019 allotment result

Step 5: Your PTET allotment result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Candidates may download the result for future reference.

All the candidates whose name has appeared on PTET Counseling list 2019 should keep some of the following details in mind. According to the PTET 2019 counseling schedule released by Government Dungar College, Bikaner, the candidates who will be eligible to take admission based on the PTET allotment list 2019, should pay the fee in respective bank from July 23 to July 29.

While the reporting will be held from July 23 to July 30, the application process for upward movement will be held from July 24 to July 30.