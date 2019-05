Rajasthan PTET Result 2019: Pre-Teacher Education Test Result Declared at ptet2019.org

| The Government Dungar College, Bikaner, Rajasthan has declared the result for Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2019 today (May 30).The Rajasthan PTET Result 2019, Rajasthan B.Ed Result 2019, Rajasthan BSc B.Ed Result 2019, Rajasthan BA Result 2019 shall be published by 3 pm at the Government Dungar College’s website ptet2019.org . However, till now, there is no official confirmation from the Government Dungar College, Rajasthan regarding time and date for declaration of Rajasthan PTET Result 2019.The state level 2019 Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) Entrance Exam was conducted on May 12 in paper pen test format. A link for downloading of Rajasthan PTET Result 2019 is to be soon hosted at the Dungar College’s homepage. Further, a merit list in PDF file can also be downloaded once the B.Ed Result 2019, Rajasthan BSc B.Ed Result 2019; Rajasthan BA Result 2019 is out.Step 1- Go at the official website of the exam convener - ptet2019.org Step 2- Click on link reading as 'PTET Result 2019' on the Government Dungar College, Rajasthan’s homepageStep 3- On the new window, enter the required details and submit themStep 4- The Rajasthan PTET Result 2019 will be displayedStep 5- Take a print out of Rajasthan B.Ed Result 2019, Rajasthan BSc B.Ed Result 2019, Rajasthan BA Result 2019 as it will be required during the counseling rounds