Rajasthan PTET Result 2019: Pre-Teacher Education Test Result Expected Shortly at ptet2019.org
Dungar College of Bikaner will announce the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test result 2019 today on the website ptet2019.org
Representative Image. (Image: Getty Images)
Rajasthan PTET Result 2019 | The Government Dungar College, Bikaner, Rajasthan will declare the result for Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2019 today (May 30).
The Rajasthan PTET Result 2019, Rajasthan B.Ed Result 2019, Rajasthan BSc B.Ed Result 2019, Rajasthan BA Result 2019 shall be published by 3 pm at the Government Dungar College’s website ptet2019.org. However, till now, there is no official confirmation from the Government Dungar College, Rajasthan regarding time and date for declaration of Rajasthan PTET Result 2019.
The state level 2019 Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) Entrance Exam was conducted on May 12 in paper pen test format. A link for downloading of Rajasthan PTET Result 2019 is to be soon hosted at the Dungar College’s homepage. Further, a merit list in PDF file can also be downloaded once the B.Ed Result 2019, Rajasthan BSc B.Ed Result 2019; Rajasthan BA Result 2019 is out.
Rajasthan PTET Result 2019: Know the steps to download PTET B.Ed, BSc B.Ed, BA Result
Step 1- Go at the official website of the exam convener - ptet2019.org
Step 2- Click on link reading as 'PTET Result 2019' on the Government Dungar College, Rajasthan’s homepage
Step 3- On the new window, enter the required details and submit them
Step 4- The Rajasthan PTET Result 2019 will be displayed
Step 5- Take a print out of Rajasthan B.Ed Result 2019, Rajasthan BSc B.Ed Result 2019, Rajasthan BA Result 2019 as it will be required during the counseling rounds
