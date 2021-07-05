Rajasthan: Rain Expected In Next 24 Hours Providing Relief From Heat

Several parts of Rajasthan received light to moderate rain in the last 24 hours. At the same time, heat waves continued in several districts on Sunday, according to the weather department.

In the last 24 hours Neem Ka Thana received 6 cms of rain, Hanumangarh’s Sangaria 6 cms, Karauli’s Mandyal 3 cms, Chittorgarh’s Badesar 2 cms, Jaipur’s Paota 1 cm, Bharatpur 1 cm, Baswa in Dausa 1 cm, Sajjangarh in Banswara 1 cm and Baran received 1 cm of rain.

According to the Met department, 11 mm of rain fell in Churu, 10.5 mm in Sawai Madhopur, 3 mm in Chittorgarh, 2.7 mm in Jaipur, and 1 mm in Dholpur from Sunday morning to evening. On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Chittorgarh was 43.3 degrees Celsius, Karauli 41.7 degrees, Pilani 41.6 degrees, Sri Ganganagar 41.5 degrees, Churu 41.2 degrees, Pali 41 degrees, Dholpur-Phalodi 40.6 degrees, Bikaner 40.3 degrees, and other cities in the range of 35.4 degrees to 39 degrees Celsius, according to the data from the weather agency.

Rain is expected in isolated areas in the districts of Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions on Sunday and Monday, according to the department. At the same time, showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions in western Rajasthan over the next 48 hours.

The Southwest Monsoon is expected to slow down due to a lack of ideal Monsoon conditions across Rajasthan. In addition, the heat wave is still affecting the majority of the state. According to the Met Department data, the daytime temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius or higher in 12 of the state’s 33 districts whereas the temperature in six regions remained above 30 degrees Celsius during the night. From dawn until 5 pm on Friday, 27 mm of rainfall was reported in Alwar and 0.5 mm in Dholpur, according to the data.

