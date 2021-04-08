Rajasthan: Rajsamand Election Officer Asked To Take Action Against 'Paid News'

Jaipur, Apr 7: Ahead of bypolls to three assembly seats in Rajasthan, the state-level media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) has instructed the district election officer to take action regarding a suspected paid news published in Rajsamand. Additional Chief Election Officer Krishna Kunal said during the assembly bypolls, paid news is being closely monitored by the MCMC.

Regarding this, considering the news published in a newspaper as suspected paid news, the district election officer has been asked for taking necessary action. However, he did not provide information about which newspaper report is considered as suspected paid news.

Kunal said the news published and broadcast on print and electronic media is being monitored daily at the district and state level. He said paid news or news published in favour of any candidate will not be accepted at any stage. Three assembly seats, including Rajsamand in Rajsamand district, Sahada in Bhilwara district and Sujangarh assembly in Churu district, will go to polls on April 17, while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. PTI AG HMB 04080047 NNNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

