Rajasthan Rajswasthya Recruitment 2018 Begins at e-Mitra Kiosks: 4514 Staff Nurse Posts, Apply Before May 12

Rajasthan Rajswasthya Recruitment 2018 to fill 4514 Staff Nurse vacancies has begun on Thursday at e-Mitra Kiosks of Rajswasthya, Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare, Government of Rajasthan.As per online notifications released on the official website – rajswasthya.nic.in, Rajasthan Rajswasthya aims to recruit male/female candidates for Grade II Staff Nurse (TSP & Non-TSP) posts. Interested and eligible candidates must visit their nearest e-Mitra Kiosk or Jan Suvidha Center to fill the online application form.Interested candidates can download the official advertisements from the official website or follow the direct links given below:Advertisement of 4155 Staff Nurse Posts in Non-Scheduled Area - http://www.rajswasthya.nic.in/Nurse-2-Non-Scheduled-Area.pdfAdvertisement of 359 Staff Nurse Posts in Scheduled Area - http://www.rajswasthya.nic.in/Nurse-2-Scheduled-Area.pdfOnline Application Process begins – 12th April 2018, 10:00 AMOnline Application Process ends - 12th May 2018, 11:59 PMThe candidates must be Senior Secondary passed or its equivalent, and must have a valid passing certificate of GNM Course or its equivalent.The applicants must be registered with RNC, Rajasthan.The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January, 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as per state norms. There is no upper age limit for widow and divorcee candidates.Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 50/- for filling the online application form at e-Mitra Kiosk or Jan Suvidha Center.