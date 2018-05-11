English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajasthan Rajswasthya Recruitment 2018 Closes Tomorrow; 4514 Staff Nurse Posts, Apply Now
The Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare, Government of Rajasthan, is inviting applications from male/female candidates to apply for Grade II Staff Nurse (TSP & Non-TSP) posts.
The application process had begun on 12th April 2018, last month and will close on 12th May 2018.
Rajasthan Rajswasthya Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 4514 Staff Nurse vacancies will close on Saturday at e-Mitra Kiosks of Rajswasthya, Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare, Government of Rajasthan. The department is inviting applications from male/female candidates to apply for Grade II Staff Nurse (TSP & Non-TSP) posts.
The application process had begun on 12th April 2018, last month and will close on 12th May 2018. Interested candidates must ascertain their eligibility and visit their nearest e-Mitra Kiosk or Jan Suvidha Center to fill the online application form at the earliest.
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be Senior Secondary passed or its equivalent.
S/he must have a valid passing certificate of GNM Course or its equivalent and must be registered with RNC, Rajasthan.
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January, 2019. Age relaxation rules apply stated in the official notifications below. There is no upper age limit for widow and divorcee candidates.
Advertisement of 4155 Staff Nurse Posts in Non-Scheduled Area - http://www.rajswasthya.nic.in/Nurse-2-Non-Scheduled-Area.pdf
Advertisement of 359 Staff Nurse Posts in Scheduled Area -
http://www.rajswasthya.nic.in/Nurse-2-Scheduled-Area.pdf
Application Fee:
Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.50/- for filling the online application form at e-Mitra Kiosk or Jan Suvidha Center.
Important Dates:
Online Application Process begins – 12th April 2018, 10:00AM
Online Application Process ends - 12th May 2018, 11:59PM
