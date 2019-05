Rajasthan RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019: RBSE to Declare 12th Arts Result Shortly at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The result of Class 12th students in Rajasthan with Arts, RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 is set to declare shortly. However, the specific date and timing for declaration of RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 or the Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Result are not officially cited. The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will release the RBSE 12th Arts Result or the RBSE Class 12 Arts Results on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in . Students who are waiting for their result are advised to keep their hall ticket number handy.The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is responsible for conducting state level class 12th board examination. For the academic year 2018-19, the Board of Secondary Education conducted Rajasthan class 12 examinations from March 7-23. Students who appeared for RNSE 12th examination n can check their RBSE 12th Result for Arts or the Rajasthan 12th Arts Results at rajresults.nic.in Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in Step 2: Click on the RBSE Class 12 Result 2019 linkStep 3: Choose your stream Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2019Step 4: On the new log-in page, enter the required detailsStep 5: Click on submit buttonStep 6: Your RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019, RBSE 12th Humanities Result 2019 will be displayed and can be downloadedStep 7: Take a printout of it for future useThe RBSE 12th Result 2019 or RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 can be checked via SMS, just type