2-min read

Rajasthan Board Result 2018: RBSE Class 12 Result 2018 Expected Next Week at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The BSER Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, also known as, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE, conducted the Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts exam 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science exam 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Commerce exam 2018 from March 8 to April 2.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2018, 10:39 AM IST
Rajasthan Board Result 2018: RBSE Class 12 Result 2018 Expected Next Week at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
(Image: News18.com)
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) also known as, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE, will announce the RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2018, RBSE Rajasthan Board Result 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Result 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science Result 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Commerce Result 2018 by May second week. The Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2018, BSER Rajasthan Class 12 Board Result 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Result 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science Result 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Commerce Result 2018 will be published by the BSER Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The BSER Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, also known as, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE, conducted the Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts exam 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science exam 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Commerce exam 2018 from March 8 to April 2. Students can check their BSER Rajasthan Class 12 Board Result 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Result 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science Result 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Commerce Result 2018 on other websites as well examresults.net/rajasthan, indiaresults.in

Steps to check the Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2018,  RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018: 

Step 1: Click on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2018,  RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018

Ste 3: Click on the link which says Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2018,  RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018 or BSER Results 2018

Step 4: Click on Summit

Step 5: Download the BSER Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018 and take a printout for future reference

Students also can check their Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2018,  RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018 or BSER Results 2018 via SMS

 

 

GET YOUR RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12 ARTS RESULT 2018 ON SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

GET YOUR RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12 SCIENCE RESULT 2018 ON SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

GET YOUR RAJASTHAN CLASS 12 COMMERCE RESULT 2018 ON SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

According to initial talk in the media, RBSE  Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education results for RBSE Class 10 Board Result 2018 and RBSE Class 8 Board Result 2018 will be declared in the month of June. The RBSE  Rajasthan Board of Secondary Results for the RAJASTHAN CLASS 12 COMMERCE RESULT 2018, RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12 SCIENCE RESULT 2018, and RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12 ARTS RESULT 2018  is expected in May, 2018.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
