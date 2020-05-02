Take the pledge to vote

Rajasthan Records 12 More Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Rise to 65

A 55-year-old man from Ramganj was brought dead to SMS hospital in Jaipur and a 15-year-old boy from Chandpole died at JK Lon hospital of the city on Friday.

PTI

May 2, 2020
Rajasthan Records 12 More Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Rise to 65
Image for representation (Image: AP)

New Delhi: Three fresh deaths and 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Rajasthan, officials said Saturday.

Two deaths were reported from Jaipur and one from Jodhpur.

A 55-year-old man from Ramganj was brought dead to SMS hospital in Jaipur and a 15-year-old boy from Chandpole died at JK Lon hospital of the city on Friday.

In Jodhpur, a 67-year-old man died in MG hospital on Thursday, according to a state government official.

Of the 12 new cases, five are from Jaipur, two each from Jodhpur and Dholpur and one each from Ajmer, Chittorgarh and Kota.

A total of 2,678 people have been tested positive for the virus in the state and 65 of them have died.

