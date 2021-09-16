Rajasthan Registered Highest Number of Rape Cases Across Country in 2020: NCRB

Rajasthan has recorded the highest number of rape cases in the country last year followed by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

The crime data for 2020 released by the NCRB showed Rajasthan reported the highest number of rape cases among the states. A total of 5310 rape cases were registered in various police stations across the state.

However, the state Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather claimed that a high number of cases have been registered due to the free FIR registration initiative of the state police.

“During our investigation we have found that 43 percent of rape cases were false and registered due to personal vendetta. In 31 percent cases the complainants changed their statements recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC,” added the DGP.

The Rajasthan DGP also claimed that the state leads in timely delivery of justice in rape and gangrape cases. In Rajasthan, 45 percent of rape accused have been convicted, while the national average for conviction in such cases is only 23 percent.

According to the NCRB data, the state for the second consecutive year has registered highest number of rape cases. In 2019, around 5997 rape cases were registered in various police stations of the state.

During investigation, the Rajasthan Police found that in 95 percent cases the perpetrators were relatives or known to the victims. According to the NCRB data in 246 incidents of rape the accused were unknown and in 721 cases the violators were family members.

The NCRB data states that in 1531 cases, a girl was either raped by her friends or she was raped on the pretext of getting married. According to the bureau’s data 2794 victims were violated by their neighbours.

According to the NCRB data, on an average 14 rape cases were registered daily in the state in 2020.

