Rajasthan Reports First Suspected Case of Monkeypox, Samples Sent to NIV Pune
Rajasthan Reports First Suspected Case of Monkeypox, Samples Sent to NIV Pune

Last Updated: August 01, 2022, 20:18 IST

The youth is suffering from fever for the last four days and has rashes on his body. (File photo/Reuters)

A 20-year-old, exhibiting symptoms of the disease, has been admitted to a government hospital here and his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune

Rajasthan has reported its first suspected case of monkeypox. A 20-year-old, exhibiting symptoms of the disease, has been admitted to a government hospital here and his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, Dr. Ajit Singh, Superintendent of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, said on Sunday. The youth was referred from Kishangarh late on Sunday. He has been kept under observation in the special ward created for monkeypox cases, he said. The youth is suffering from fever for the last four days and has rashes on his body, Dr Singh added.

first published:August 01, 2022, 20:18 IST
last updated:August 01, 2022, 20:18 IST