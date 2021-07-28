Rajasthan Reports Zero Covid Death Wednesday; No Fresh Cases from 22 Districts

No fresh COVID-19 death was recorded in Rajasthan Wednesday, while 22 of the 33 districts of the state did not report a single positive case, according to an official report. The state reported 30 fresh cases in all on Wednesday, pushing the overall infections figure to 9,53,605, it said. The total number of deaths stands at 8,953.

Of the fresh positive cases, 10 were reported from Jaipur and nine from Udaipur. A total of 9,44,384 people have recovered from the infection, while the number of active cases stands at 268, the report said.

