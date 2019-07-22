Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rajasthan Resident Booked on Charges of 'Spying for ISI' in Amritsar

The suspect used to capture videos and photos of the deployment and movement of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the border areas of Amritsar, an official said.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2019, 9:41 PM IST
Representative image.
Amritsar: A man from Rajasthan who was allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was booked by police here, an official said on Monday.

The suspect who was living in Attari village of Amritsar district which is around 3km from the India-Pakistan border at Wagah has not been arrested yet, police said.

He was booked by the Amritsar Rural Police for allegedly sending vital information about the BSF, including their location of deployment and activities at Attari international railway station, to the ISI.

The suspect used to capture videos and photos of the deployment and movement of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the border areas of Amritsar, the official said.

He also shot videos of Indian officials, the Samjhauta Express train, security arrangements at international border, including Attari railway station and deployment of security staff at different locations of the Indo-Pak border.

