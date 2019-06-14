Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rajasthan Rights Body Issues Notice to Police after Dacoits Allegedly Thrash Women, Strip Them

Prime accused Jagan Gurjar and his gang members opened fire when the police personnel tried to nab them.

PTI

Updated:June 14, 2019, 7:59 PM IST
Rajasthan Rights Body Issues Notice to Police after Dacoits Allegedly Thrash Women, Strip Them
Image for representation.
Jaipur: A notorious dacoit and his accomplices allegedly beat two women and tore their cloths in Rajasthan's Dholpur district.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the State Human Rights Commission issued a notice and sought a detailed report from Dholpur Superintendent of Police by July 16. Some media reports claimed that the women were paraded naked but the police did not confirm this.

Dacoit Jagan Gurjar and three of his men barged into the house of a villager and beat his wife and niece under Basai Dang Police Station limits on June 12.

"The complainant gave a report against Jagan Gurjar, Ravi and two others for beating and tearing the cloths of his wife and niece. The victims were admitted to a hospital," said SHO of Basai Dang Police Station Heeralal. The complainant did not mention about the victims being paraded naked in the FIR, only beating and tearing of cloths were mentioned, he said.

The FIR was lodged under sections 323, 341, 394, 354 and 307 of IPC.

On Thursday night, Jagan Gurjar and his gang members fired shots at police personnel, who were trying to nab them. However, the accused managed to escape but no one was injured during the exchange of fire.

"The accused opened fire at police and we also had to fire in self-defence. Nearly 30 bullets were fired by us (police)," the SHO said. Heeralal said that efforts are being made to nab the accused.

