Rajasthan Royals Score 154 For 6 Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Dubai: Electing to bowl, Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted Rajasthan Royals to 154 for six in an IPL match, here on Thursday. Sanju Samson broke his lean patch by scoring 36 runs off 26 balls while Ben Stokes managed a sedate 30 off 32 balls while opening the innings. Rashid Khan was once again economical taking 1 for 20 in 4 overs. Jason Holder took 3 for 33 in his quota of four overs.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 154 for 6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 36, Ben Stokes 30, Riyan Parag 20; Jason Holder 3/33, Rashid Khan 1/20).

