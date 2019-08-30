Take the pledge to vote

Rajasthan School Teacher Books Chopper to Return Home After Retirement

Ramesh Chand Meena has booked a chopper service for Rs 3.70 lakh to take him back to his residence in Malawali village in Alwar district from his school, which is 22 km away.

IANS

August 30, 2019, 7:12 PM IST
Image only for representational purpose/Reuters
Jaipur: A school teacher in Rajasthan is all set to fly back to his home from work in a helicopter on his retirement day on Saturday.

Ramesh Chand Meena has booked a chopper service for Rs 3.70 lakh to take him back to his residence in Malawali village in Alwar district from his school, which is 22 km away.

"I have had a long cherished dream of taking my wife in a helicopter sojourn and hence I booked a chopper for August 31," said Meena, a social science teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School in Saurai in Alwar district.

"I have taken all necessary permissions from the Collectorate and other departments and the amount for the helicopter has been paid," he added.

The helicopter will reach the school ground at 1 pm after taking off from Delhi. From there, Meena and his wife will be flown to their home.

In a similar incident on August 1, an employee of the Haryana Education Department hired a helicopter to return to his home after retiring from service.

He booked the chopper for Rs 3.5 lakh to reach his residence in Sadpura village, 2 km from the government school in Neemka in Faridabad district where he worked for 40 years.

