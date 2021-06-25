Rajasthan: Shootout In Sriganganagar, Accused Threatens Police On Social Media

The district headquarters of Sriganganagar, located on the border of India and Pakistan, today witnessed the sound of gunfire early morning. The incident which took place in Sukhadia Nagar under the Jawahar Nagar police station created an atmosphere of panic among the locals in the area. One Dholu Jat from Haryana has claimed responsibility for the incident on Facebook. Along with the confession, Jat warned police and administration to stay away from investigating the matter.

As per reports, the incident happened around 6am. Three miscreants arrived in a car in Sukhadia Nagar and started firing indiscriminately. The sound of gunshots made people flee the locality. Soon, the police were informed and the matter is currently under investigation. CCTV cameras in the area are being scanned for any clue on the culprits.

Meanwhile, Dholu Jat alias Dholu Chaudhary of Haryana took responsibility for this incident by going live on social media. He not only took responsibility for the firing but also explained his motive behind it. He said that the firing happened because of an old dispute of a transaction amounting to Rs 2 crore 8 lakh with one businessman Arun Jain, who is a resident of Sukhadia Nagar.

In the same video uploaded on Facebook, Jat has also threatened to attack Jain and his family if he is not paid the disputed amount of Rs 2 crore 8 lakh soon enough. Dholu Jat has also advised the Sri Ganganagar Police as well as other influential people in the area to steer clear of the matter.

Currently, police officials are interrogating the businessman Arun Jain who was threatened by Jat. They have also sought help from the Haryana police on this matter.

