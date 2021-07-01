Rajasthan Sizzles At 44 Degrees Amid Delayed Monsoon

Several districts of Rajasthan registered a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius as the state is patiently waiting for monsoon rains. The weather department has said the monsoon will not hit Rajasthan for another week. The eastern and western regions in the state witnessed severe heat waves in the last 24 hours. Alwar district in eastern Rajasthan recorded a severe heat wave on June 30 whereas in Churu and Karauli, the mercury touched 44 degrees Celsius.

The monsoon generally enters Rajasthan in the last week of June, but this year the rainy season advanced in the northern state, 10 days early on June 17. The people of Rajasthan, however, were left high and dry after the brief arrival.

The weather office noted that the monsoon is currently shadowing regions like Barmer and Bhilwara where temperature is under tolerable limits with the presence of cloud cover. However, a static monsoon for the last 11 days is predicted to translate into dry weather for the next four to five days. Therefore, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted Rajasthan to boil for another week before rains bring their magic.

However, Kota has emerged as an exception in the scorching Rajasthan. The coaching hub has received bouts of showers on Wednesday evening. The nearby areas, including Baran and Bundi, also got a bit of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the wait for the monsoon is also troubling Delhi which recorded its first severe heat wave on Wednesday after registering its first heat wave the day before. At 43.5 degrees Celsius, Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature this year. The delayed monsoon is not expected to hit the national capital for another week. However, maximum temperature will drop to around 40 degrees Celsius from Friday with bouts of thunderstorm and rain expected to bring some relief in the weekend.

