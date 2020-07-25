Rajasthan Speaker's Plea against Rebel MLAs to Be Taken up in Supreme Court at 11am on Monday

The Supreme Court will hear at 11am on Monday a petition filed by Rajasthan Speaker against the rebel MLAs.

The court on Thursday had refused to restrain the Rajasthan High Court from passing an order on the plea of the rebel MLAs challenging the disqualification notice against them and said it would be subject to the outcome of petition before the apex court.

Observing that the "voice of dissent" in a democracy cannot be shut down, the Supreme Court had refused to accept the request of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to either stay the matter pending before the high court or transfer it to the apex court.

The Speaker had tried to have the High Court verdict blocked in the Supreme Court, but the apex court had refused to intervene, saying it would take up the case again on Monday. However, the High Court ruling will be subject to the final order of the Supreme Court.