Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Rajasthan Sub-inspector Lands in Soup as Romantic Pre-wedding Shoot Shows him Accepting 'Bribe'

The narrative was simple -- the stern cop meets the feisty girl, fines her for riding without a helmet and she in turn puts some money in his pocket, the first act of a happily ever after scenario.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2019, 2:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rajasthan Sub-inspector Lands in Soup as Romantic Pre-wedding Shoot Shows him Accepting 'Bribe'
Representative image.
Loading...

Jaipur: The video to record his 'pre-wedding' romance for posterity turned not so romantic for a Rajasthan sub-inspector, who starred in his own filmy love story but forgot he was in uniform, much to the chagrin of his department.

The narrative was simple -- the stern cop meets the feisty girl, fines her for riding without a helmet and she in turn puts some money in his pocket, the first act of a happily ever after scenario.

But the script did not go quite as planned for SI Dhanpal Singh. The video, shot nearly three months ago, was circulated widely on social media and his department was furious at the clip showing a uniformed man "accepting a bribe".

A complained reached to Inspector General (law and order) Hawa Singh Ghumariya, who said the matter will be investigated.

"After the matter was brought into my notice, an advisory was sent to all the range IGPs nearly a week ago to not shoot videos in uniform as it creates a negative image of the police department," Ghumariya told PTI.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Kailash Chandra Bishnoi said the police will examine the clip and if such a scene was enacted then the officer will be asked to give explanation before any disciplinary action is taken against him.

Sub Inspector Singh told PTI that he did not shoot the scene intentionally and had even asked the videographer to cut the scene as he was in uniform but he uploaded the entire video on social media, which has now become a trouble for him.

"The video was filmed three months ago. I was in uniform when the videographer asked me get a shot filmed. I was unaware of the scene. It was not my intention to film it," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram