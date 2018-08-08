English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2018: 4051 Grade 3 Teacher Posts in TSP Area, Apply before 23rd August 2018
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st September 2018.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 4051 vacancies for the post of Grade 3 teachers in TSP Area under direct recruitment for different subjects has begun on the official website of Department of Elementary Education, Government of Rajasthan - education.rajasthan.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates must apply for the relevant subject post on or before 23rd August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.education.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Create an SSO Id
Step 3 – Login with your SSO Id and apply for the relevant subject teacher’s post
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Official Advertisement:
http://www.education.rajasthan.gov.in/content/dam/doitassets/education/school%26secondaryeducation/elementary-education/2018%20pdf/tr2018/tr%2018%20level%202/TSP%20ADVERTISEMENT.pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.100
OBC Category TSP area – Rs.70
SC/ ST Category – Rs.60
Board of Secondary Education Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 4051
Grade 3 Level 2 Science and Mathematics Teacher - 1379
Grade 3 Level 2 Sanskrit Teacher - 184
Grade 3 Level 2 Hindi Teacher - 604
Grade 3 Level 2 Social Studies Teacher - 349
Grade 3 Level 2 Urdu Teacher - 25
Grade 3 Level 2 English Teacher - 1510
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st September 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Candidates aspiring to apply for the post of Grade 3 Teacher in Board of School Education, Rajasthan can refer to all recruitment advertisements for TSP and Non-TSP area at the below mentioned url:
http://www.education.rajasthan.gov.in/content/raj/education/elementary-education/hi/TR2018/level2.html
Also Watch
How to apply for Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.education.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Create an SSO Id
Step 3 – Login with your SSO Id and apply for the relevant subject teacher’s post
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Official Advertisement:
http://www.education.rajasthan.gov.in/content/dam/doitassets/education/school%26secondaryeducation/elementary-education/2018%20pdf/tr2018/tr%2018%20level%202/TSP%20ADVERTISEMENT.pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.100
OBC Category TSP area – Rs.70
SC/ ST Category – Rs.60
Board of Secondary Education Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 4051
Grade 3 Level 2 Science and Mathematics Teacher - 1379
Grade 3 Level 2 Sanskrit Teacher - 184
Grade 3 Level 2 Hindi Teacher - 604
Grade 3 Level 2 Social Studies Teacher - 349
Grade 3 Level 2 Urdu Teacher - 25
Grade 3 Level 2 English Teacher - 1510
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st September 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Candidates aspiring to apply for the post of Grade 3 Teacher in Board of School Education, Rajasthan can refer to all recruitment advertisements for TSP and Non-TSP area at the below mentioned url:
http://www.education.rajasthan.gov.in/content/raj/education/elementary-education/hi/TR2018/level2.html
Also Watch
-
Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
-
Monday 06 August , 2018
Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Monday 06 August , 2018 Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja are Madly in Love and No Other Photo Could Convey it Better
- Pradhan: Ishant Sharma, the Lizard That Adapted to Survive a Hurricane
- Meghan Markle Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Prince Harry's Friend's Wedding
- Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja are Madly in Love and No Other Photo Could Convey it Better
- Jasprit Bumrah Out of Contention for Lord's Test
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...