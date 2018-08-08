GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2018: 4051 Grade 3 Teacher Posts in TSP Area, Apply before 23rd August 2018

Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st September 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 8, 2018, 6:54 PM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 4051 vacancies for the post of Grade 3 teachers in TSP Area under direct recruitment for different subjects has begun on the official website of Department of Elementary Education, Government of Rajasthan - education.rajasthan.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates must apply for the relevant subject post on or before 23rd August 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.education.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Create an SSO Id
Step 3 – Login with your SSO Id and apply for the relevant subject teacher’s post
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Official Advertisement:
http://www.education.rajasthan.gov.in/content/dam/doitassets/education/school%26secondaryeducation/elementary-education/2018%20pdf/tr2018/tr%2018%20level%202/TSP%20ADVERTISEMENT.pdf

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.100
OBC Category TSP area – Rs.70
SC/ ST Category – Rs.60

Board of Secondary Education Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 4051
Grade 3 Level 2 Science and Mathematics Teacher - 1379
Grade 3 Level 2 Sanskrit Teacher - 184
Grade 3 Level 2 Hindi Teacher - 604
Grade 3 Level 2 Social Studies Teacher - 349
Grade 3 Level 2 Urdu Teacher - 25
Grade 3 Level 2 English Teacher - 1510

Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st September 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Candidates aspiring to apply for the post of Grade 3 Teacher in Board of School Education, Rajasthan can refer to all recruitment advertisements for TSP and Non-TSP area at the below mentioned url:
http://www.education.rajasthan.gov.in/content/raj/education/elementary-education/hi/TR2018/level2.html

