Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2018: 4051 Grade 3 Teacher Posts in TSP Area, Apply before 23rd August 2018

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 4051 vacancies for the post of Grade 3 teachers in TSP Area under direct recruitment for different subjects has begun on the official website of Department of Elementary Education, Government of Rajasthan - education.rajasthan.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates must apply for the relevant subject post on or before 23rd August 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.education.rajasthan.gov.in Step 2 – Create an SSO IdStep 3 – Login with your SSO Id and apply for the relevant subject teacher’s postStep 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceUnreserved Category – Rs.100OBC Category TSP area – Rs.70SC/ ST Category – Rs.60Total Posts: 4051Grade 3 Level 2 Science and Mathematics Teacher - 1379Grade 3 Level 2 Sanskrit Teacher - 184Grade 3 Level 2 Hindi Teacher - 604Grade 3 Level 2 Social Studies Teacher - 349Grade 3 Level 2 Urdu Teacher - 25Grade 3 Level 2 English Teacher - 1510Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st September 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Candidates aspiring to apply for the post of Grade 3 Teacher in Board of School Education, Rajasthan can refer to all recruitment advertisements for TSP and Non-TSP area at the below mentioned url: