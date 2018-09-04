GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2018 Level 2 Results out at education.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Now

Candidates who’ve made it to the provisional lists need to appear for Document Verification process now. They must carry all of their academic certificates along with caste certificate, medical certificate, name change certificate (whichever applicable) during the Document Verification.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 4, 2018, 11:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2018 Level 2 Results out at education.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Now
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2018 Level 2 Results have been released by the Department of Elementary Education, Government of Rajasthan, on its official website - education.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Education Board aims to fill 28000 vacancies for the post of Grade 3/Level II Teachers in the TSP and Non-TSP areas of the state of Rajasthan. The department has released subject wise, district wise results as per TSP and Non-TSP areas. Candidates awaiting the results of Rajasthan Level 2 Teacher Recruitment 2018 can follow the instructions below and check the provisional result now:

How to check Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2018 Level 2 Results?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://education.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on Elementary Education from the left sidebar

Step 3 – Click on Teacher Recruitment 2018 - Result tab

Step 4 – Click on the Result you wish to check

Step 5 – a pdf will open, CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Enter

Step 6 – Download and save the pdf for further reference

Direct Link - http://education.rajasthan.gov.in/content/raj/education/elementary-education/hi/TR2018/level2.html
Candidates who’ve made it to the provisional lists need to appear for Document Verification process now. They must carry all of their academic certificates along with caste certificate, medical certificate, name change certificate (whichever applicable) during the Document Verification.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...