Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2018 Level 2 Results out at education.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Now

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2018 Level 2 Results have been released by the Department of Elementary Education, Government of Rajasthan, on its official website - education.rajasthan.gov.in . The Rajasthan Education Board aims to fill 28000 vacancies for the post of Grade 3/Level II Teachers in the TSP and Non-TSP areas of the state of Rajasthan. The department has released subject wise, district wise results as per TSP and Non-TSP areas. Candidates awaiting the results of Rajasthan Level 2 Teacher Recruitment 2018 can follow the instructions below and check the provisional result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://education.rajasthan.gov.inStep 2 – Click on Elementary Education from the left sidebarStep 3 – Click on Teacher Recruitment 2018 - Result tabStep 4 – Click on the Result you wish to checkStep 5 – a pdf will open, CTRL+F with your Roll Number and EnterStep 6 – Download and save the pdf for further referenceDirect Link - http://education.rajasthan.gov.in/content/raj/education/elementary-education/hi/TR2018/level2.html Candidates who’ve made it to the provisional lists need to appear for Document Verification process now. They must carry all of their academic certificates along with caste certificate, medical certificate, name change certificate (whichever applicable) during the Document Verification.