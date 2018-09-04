English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2018 Level 2 Results out at education.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Now
Candidates who’ve made it to the provisional lists need to appear for Document Verification process now. They must carry all of their academic certificates along with caste certificate, medical certificate, name change certificate (whichever applicable) during the Document Verification.
Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2018 Level 2 Results have been released by the Department of Elementary Education, Government of Rajasthan, on its official website - education.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Education Board aims to fill 28000 vacancies for the post of Grade 3/Level II Teachers in the TSP and Non-TSP areas of the state of Rajasthan. The department has released subject wise, district wise results as per TSP and Non-TSP areas. Candidates awaiting the results of Rajasthan Level 2 Teacher Recruitment 2018 can follow the instructions below and check the provisional result now:
How to check Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2018 Level 2 Results?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://education.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on Elementary Education from the left sidebar
Step 3 – Click on Teacher Recruitment 2018 - Result tab
Step 4 – Click on the Result you wish to check
Step 5 – a pdf will open, CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Enter
Step 6 – Download and save the pdf for further reference
Direct Link - http://education.rajasthan.gov.in/content/raj/education/elementary-education/hi/TR2018/level2.html
