Rajasthan Teacher Thrashes Class X Student Repeatedly, Video Goes Viral
In the video, the teacher, Jagmohan Meena, is seen repeatedly slapping the class 10 student of Swami Vivekanand Model School in Deedwana village.
Jaipur: A physical education teacher in Rajasthan's Dausa district was on Monday put on awaited posting order after a video purportedly showing him beating a student in classroom surfaced on social media.
In the video, the teacher, Jagmohan Meena, is seen repeatedly slapping the class 10 student of Swami Vivekanand Model School in Deedwana village.
A complaint was filed against the teacher by family members of the student yesterday. An investigation has been initiated in the case, SHO, Lalsot police station, Rajendra Kumar said.
He added the police was investigating what led the teacher to beat up the student.
Additional district education officer Manisha Sharma said the accused teacher has been put on the awaited posting order (APO).
An appropriate action will be taken after the investigation by the education department, she said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
