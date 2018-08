Rajasthan Teachers Recruitment 2018 Registration Begins 5th August 2018 for 28,000 Posts, Check Revised Schedule here

Rajasthan Teachers Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 28000 vacancies for the recruitment for post of Teachers has been released on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan - education.rajasthan.gov.in As per the official notification released today i.e. 3rd August 2018 on the official website, the dates for the online application process have been revised and the candidates can apply for the post of Teachers from 5th August 2018 till 25th August 2018,12:00 night.Earlier the application process was to begin today i.e. on 3rd August 2018 and the end date was 24th August 2018 which has been revised now.Candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment of Teachers must visit the official website and read the detailed notification at the below mentioned url:Unreserved/ OBC Category (Rajasthan) – Rs.100SC/ ST Category – Rs.60Non-OBC Category – Rs.70The Board of Secondary Education Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 28,000Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility for Non-TSP and TSP Area at the below mentioned urls:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.23,700 for both Non-TSP and TSP area candidates.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination.Start date of submission of online application – 5th August 2018Last date of submission of online application – 25th August 2018, 12:00 nightExamination Date – to be notified later.