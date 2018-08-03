GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
election logo
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad
(78 wards)78/78
BJP41
2013 0
SS0
2013 0
NCP15
2013 19
INC20
2013 41
Oth2
2013 18
Jalgaon
(75 wards)75/75
BJP57
2013 15
SS15
2013 0
NCP0
2013 11
INC0
2013 0
Oth3
2013 49
 images

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation images

Elections 2018 BJP SS NCP INC OTH
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad41015202
Jalgaon5715003
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rajasthan Teachers Recruitment 2018 Registration Begins 5th August 2018 for 28,000 Posts, Check Revised Schedule here

The dates for the online application process have been revised and the candidates can apply for the post of Teachers from 5th August 2018 till 25th August 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 3, 2018, 9:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rajasthan Teachers Recruitment 2018 Registration Begins 5th August 2018 for 28,000 Posts, Check Revised Schedule here
Image for representation.
Loading...
Rajasthan Teachers Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 28000 vacancies for the recruitment for post of Teachers has been released on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan - education.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official notification released today i.e. 3rd August 2018 on the official website, the dates for the online application process have been revised and the candidates can apply for the post of Teachers from 5th August 2018 till 25th August 2018,12:00 night.

Earlier the application process was to begin today i.e. on 3rd August 2018 and the end date was 24th August 2018 which has been revised now.

Candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment of Teachers must visit the official website and read the detailed notification at the below mentioned url:
http://www.education.rajasthan.gov.in/content/dam/doitassets/education/school%26secondaryeducation/elementary-education/2018%20pdf/tr2018/tr%2018%20level%202/Teacher%20Recruitment%202018%20level%20II%20Revised%20date%20For%20online%20Application%20and%20press%20note.pdf

Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category (Rajasthan) – Rs.100
SC/ ST Category – Rs.60
Non-OBC Category – Rs.70
The Board of Secondary Education Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 28,000

Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility for Non-TSP and TSP Area at the below mentioned urls:

Official Advertisement for Non-TSP Area:
http://www.education.rajasthan.gov.in/content/dam/doitassets/education/school%26secondaryeducation/elementary-education/2018%20pdf/tr2018/tr%2018%20level%202/NON%20TSP%20ADERTISEMENT%20(1).pdf

Official Advertisement for TSP Area:
http://www.education.rajasthan.gov.in/content/dam/doitassets/education/school%26secondaryeducation/elementary-education/2018%20pdf/tr2018/tr%2018%20level%202/TSP%20ADVERTISEMENT.pdf

Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.23,700 for both Non-TSP and TSP area candidates.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination.

Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 5th August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 25th August 2018, 12:00 night
Examination Date – to be notified later.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...