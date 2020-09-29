Rajasthan To Launch Mass Awareness Campaign Against COVID-19 In 11 Districts On Oct 2

Jaipur: A mass awareness movement will be launched in Rajasthan on October 2 to encourage people to adopt practices like wearing masks and maintaining social distance to combat COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday. The campaign will be run in 11 district headquarters, including Jaipur and Jodhpur, where the caseload is high. Section 144 of CrPC is already imposed in these districts.

The decision to run the campaign was taken at a meeting held by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday night, they said. A ministerial committee set up to plan and execute the movement held discussions on Tuesday to finalise the plan and gave necessary directions to officials.

Urban Development and Housing minister Shanti Dhariwal said it will be a mass movement and activities will be run on a large scale to ensure that people seriously follow COVID-19 guidelines. District collectors will be nodal officers for the campaign, the minister said.

The district collectors will hold a meeting with all stakeholders like ward councillors, former councillors, social activists, shopkeepers, traders, representatives of political parties, donors, NGOs etc on September 30, and they will be given the task of creating awareness from October 2, he added. Dhariwal said masks will be distributed in crowded areas like vegetable markets, bus stands, railway stations, hospitals, religious places, government offices, construction sites etc and announcements about the guidelines will also be made.

PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra said the government’s objective is to ensure that people follow guidelines so that the spread can be contained. The spread can be controlled within a month if people wear masks properly and maintain social distancing, he added.

Chief whip Mahesh Joshi, Technical Education Minister Subhas Garg, Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Sports Minister Ashok Chandna, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and senior officials were present in the meeting.

