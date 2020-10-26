Rajasthan To Make Wearing Face Masks Mandatory

Jaipur: In a bid to check coronavirus, the Rajasthan government will bring a bill in the upcoming assembly session to make wearing face masks mandatory, a release said. According to the release, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said coronavirus can be avoided only by adopting measures such as masks, social distancing and washing hands repeatedly.

The CM said the state government is considering making wearing face masks mandatory and a bill will be brought in this regard in the assembly session. Interacting with district collectors, college principals and other officials through a video conference held to review the outcome of a movement against coronavirus, Gehlot said every section of society should join the government to make this campaign successful. He said the campaign will not be completely successful until people realise the need of wearing face masks.

The chief minister also appealed to people to celebrate Diwali without firecrackers, saying pollution caused by them increases the risk for coronavirus patients. He said as per the advice of medical experts, the festival should be celebrated without crackers.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati and senior officials were present in the meeting.

