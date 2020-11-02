Rajasthan to Make Wearing of Masks Compulsory to Contain Spread of Covid-19

Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to enact a law making it compulsory to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday. The law will be enacted on Monday, he said in a tweet, describing mask as a "vaccine" to protect against coronavirus.

An amendment bill was introduced in the Assembly on Saturday to make it mandatory to wear masks while using public and private transport as well as for attending political and social programmes. "Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to enact a law to make it compulsory to wear masks for protection against corona, because mask is the vaccine to protect against corona and it will protect," the chief minister said.

Along with the public movement against coronavirus in the state, the government will enact a law, he added. Rajasthan recorded 10 more fatalities due to coronavirus on Sunday, taking the death toll in the state to 1,917, while 1,754 new cases pushed the infection count to 1,98,747..

