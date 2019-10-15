Take the pledge to vote

Rajasthan Top Cop's Link With Nobel Laureates Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Their Paper on Police Reforms

Nina Singh, an IPS officer from 1989 batch of Rajasthan cadre, has co-authored two research papers with Banerjee and Duflo, who are MIT professors and have been awarded with the Nobel honour for their exemplary work on tackling poverty.

IANS

Updated:October 15, 2019, 11:55 PM IST
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.

Jaipur: It comes as a proud moment for Rajasthan Police as it has found an esteemed connect with Nobel laureates Abhijit Bannerjee and Esther Duflo.

Nina Singh, an IPS officer from 1989 batch of Rajasthan cadre, has co-authored two research papers with Banerjee and Duflo, who are MIT professors and have been awarded with the Nobel honour for their exemplary work on tackling poverty.

These papers co-authored by Nina Singh are based on police reforms and evidence-based policing in the context of Rajasthan.

These research initiatives were spread across 150 police stations of Rajasthan and were carried out over a period of four years.

Singh has many feathers in her cap. She is the first ADG of Rajasthan who has been awarded with President's Medal. After attaining her post graduation from Harvard University, she became an IPS Officer in India.

She is also known as 'Lady Singham' because of her honest and brave image. During her tenure with CBI, she solved many crucial cases.

She has also worked for women's security issues specially when she was Rajasthan Womens Commission member secretary.

Her husband Rohit Singh is a senior IAS officer with the Rajasthan government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
