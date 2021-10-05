Rajasthan: Two Women Killed by Relative, Accused Arrested

A woman and her daughter-in-law were allegedly killed by their relative in Rajasthan’s Churu district on Monday night. The accused, Shahrukh Khan, barged into the house of Budhe Khan, who is a labourer in Qatar, with the motive of theft but Budhe Khan’s wife, Raheesa (50), woke up and caught him stealing valuables from their cupboard.

Shahrukh then attacked Raheesa with a knife. Her daughter-in-law Yasmin (25) also woke up and the accused hit her too. Both of them died on the spot, Superintendent of Police (SP) Churu Narayan Togas said.

After hearing their screams, their neighbours rushed to their house but the accused had escaped by then.

The incident took place in front of Yasmin’s elder daughter, aged nine years. Yasmin’s other two children were sleeping.

The accused has been arrested from a village near the Churu border on Tuesday, he said. Budhe Khan’s son Sajid, Yasmin’s husband, also works in Qatar. He has been informed about the incident, police said.

