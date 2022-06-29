Udaipur Murder LIVE Updates: Centre Rushes NIA Team to Probe 'Terror' Act; Oppn Condemns Incident, Jamiat Says It's Against Islam

Tension has gripped Rajasthan’s Udaipur city after the gruesome murder of a tailor by two men who slit the victim’s throat and later posted a video on social media where they claimed that they are avenging an insult to Islam, indirectly referring to the remarks against Prophet made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

The incident triggered communal tensions across the state with locals protesting against the killing and stray incidents of violence seen on Tuesday, prompting the Rajasthan government to suspend internet services and impose Section 144 of the CrPC in the state for a month.

The Centre, meanwhile, is treating the tailor’s murder as a terror attack and dispatched a probe team on Tuesday night that included officials of the anti-terror agency NIA as initial information suggested that the assailants could have had links with the ISIS, officials said. The officials said the probe team would thoroughly investigate the case and carry out a background check of the two accused arrested.

TRACK LATEST UPDATES IN UDAIPUR MURDER CASE HERE:

-Centre sends NIA team to Udaipur

“Prima-facie it seems to be a terror case and needs a thorough investigation which includes browsing through their social media profiles,” a senior official said on condition of anonymity.

The case is likely to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for probe after registration of a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

-ASI suspended

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Dhan Mandi police station in Udaipur was on Tuesday suspended for negligence following the murder of the tailor.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria said an FIR against Kanhaiya Lal was registered on June 11 for sharing a controversial post on social media and he was arrested. On June 15, while he was on bail, he told police that he was receiving threat calls. The local SHO summoned him, the complainant and some people from both the communities to the police station and settled the matter, he said.

After the murder, ASI Bhanwar Lal posted at Dhan Mandi police station has been suspended for negligence at that time, Inspector General of Police, Udaipur, Hinglaj Dan said. It is alleged that the ASI did not pay heed to the concern raised by Kanhaiya Lal regarding the threat calls that he was receiving, he said.

-Jamiat says Udaipur killing against Islam

Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind condemned killing, saying such an act cannot be justified in any way and is against the religion of Islam.

In a statement, Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, general secretary of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, condemned the “brutal killing in Udaipur apparently on the pretext of the insult to the Prophet” and called it against the law of land as well as “against the religion of Islam”. He said whoever has perpetrated this incident cannot be justified in any way and the act was against the law of the land and “our religion”.

“In our country, there is a system of law, no one has the right to take the law into his own hands,” Qasmi said. He also appealed to all citizens of the country to exercise restraint and maintain peace in the country.

-Opposition condemns brutal killing

From Congress to AIMIM, the Opposition raised voice against the gruesome murder, demanding strictest possible action against the accused.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he is deeply shocked by the heinous killing and called for immediate punishment to those spreading terror through such brutality.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also condemned the killing and said, “”I condemn the (Udaipur) incident. Killing someone is not allowed in the law. Nobody can kill others. We will not take law in our hands. This is a crime. But we demand that Nupur Sharma should also be arrested”.

Terming the tailor’s killing as gruesome, he said the government must take strictest action, adding that the AIMIM’s consistent stand was to oppose such violence.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) also condemned the murder and demanded stringent punishment for the guilty.

-Accused in Udaipur Beheading Case Linked to ISIS

The man who identified himself as Riyaz Attari in the video posted on social media after the killing is associated with ISIS, sources told CNN-News18.

Attari was in contact on three occasions in 2021 with one Mujeeb Abbasi, a resident of the state’s Tonk town, they added. Mujeeb, said the sources, was picked up from Rajasthan in a recently busted ISIS case.

According to the sources, Riyaz could even be an ISIS operative himself, as in his Facebook photos he can be seen using the typical finger signal used by Islamic State operatives across the world.

Riyaz is Barelvi, the sources said, and associated with the Pakistan-based extremist religious group Dawat-e-Islami from Atar and that is why he writes ‘Attari’ as his last name.

“We are investigating if he is a lone wolf,” said the sources.

-Incident triggers communal tensions

The Udaipur incident triggered communal tensions on Tuesday with locals taking to the streets to protest against the killing, prompting the Rajasthan government to suspend internet services and impose Section 144 for a month.

On Twitter, CM Ashok Gehlot appealed to people to maintain peace and asked them not to share the videos. “The guilty will not be spared. The entire police team is working on it with full alertness. I can imagine the anger which is there among people due to the murder. We are taking action accordingly,” he told reporters in Jodhpur.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar also promised strict action. A brutal murder has happened. Broadly, it seems to be a planned murder. We are discussing the demands put forth by the family members. Strict action will be taken against the criminals. I appeal to people to maintain peace,” he said.

Gehlot said there is communal tension in the country and the prime minister should address the people. He said both Hindus and Muslims are worried.

-What happened

Two men slit the throat of the tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, and posted a video on social media where they claimed that they are avenging an insult to Islam. This triggered communal tension in the Rajasthan city with curfew being imposed. In a video clip, one of the purported assailants declared that they had “beheaded” the man and then issued a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.

Indirectly, the assailants referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad. The men who allegedly carried out the daylight murder posted videos online admitting to the crime and were taken into custody by police. One of them identified himself as Riaz Attari.

Taking swift action, the state police arrested the accused from Rajsamand district’s Bhim.

