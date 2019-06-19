Rajasthan University 2019 Merit List for Language Courses Published at uniraj.ac.in

Rajasthan University Merit List 2019 | The Rajasthan University has published the first Rajasthan University Merit List 2019 for certificate language courses on June 19. The merit lists for European, German, Spanish courses can be downloaded from the official website of Rajasthan University uniraj.ac.in. According to the information available in the press note of declared Rajasthan University Merit List 2019, all the shortlisted candidates are required to appear for document verification round till June 21 (Friday) at their respective course department of the Varsity.

Timing for appearing in the document verification process is 11 AM to 1:30 PM and fee submission can also be done on the same day on successful verification of mark sheets and certificates.

The fee has to be paid at ICICI Bank located at the Rajasthan University campus.

The university has made accessible the Rajasthan University European Merit List 2019 at http://ns1.uniraj.ac.in/UgAdM/admUG-merit-2019/European-Language/German/1stlist-german-18june19.pdf Rajasthan University Spanish Merit List 2019 at http://ns1.uniraj.ac.in/UgAdM/admUG-merit-2019/European-Language/Spanish/1stlist-spanish-18june19.pdf, Rajasthan University German Merit List 2019 at http://ns1.uniraj.ac.in/UgAdM/admUG-merit-2019/European-Language/German/1stlist-german-18june19.pdf

Rajasthan University Merit List 2019: Steps to Download PDF of Merit List of Languages Courses

Step 1- Visit the Rajasthan University’s official website uniraj.ac.in

Step 2- On homepage there is UG Merit List link

Step 3- Click on it and you will get list of language courses

Step 4- Click on the desired course to view the Rajasthan University Merit List 2019

Step 5- On the new window, the selected Rajasthan University European Merit List 2019 or Rajasthan University Spanish Merit List 2019 or Rajasthan University German Merit List 2019 will open

Step 6- Download the PDF version and if required take printout

The second merit list is scheduled to be published on June 24.