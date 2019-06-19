Rajasthan University 2019 Merit List for Language Courses Published at uniraj.ac.in
The merit lists for European, German, Spanish courses can be downloaded from the official website of Rajasthan University
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
Rajasthan University Merit List 2019 | The Rajasthan University has published the first Rajasthan University Merit List 2019 for certificate language courses on June 19. The merit lists for European, German, Spanish courses can be downloaded from the official website of Rajasthan University uniraj.ac.in. According to the information available in the press note of declared Rajasthan University Merit List 2019, all the shortlisted candidates are required to appear for document verification round till June 21 (Friday) at their respective course department of the Varsity.
Timing for appearing in the document verification process is 11 AM to 1:30 PM and fee submission can also be done on the same day on successful verification of mark sheets and certificates.
The fee has to be paid at ICICI Bank located at the Rajasthan University campus.
The university has made accessible the Rajasthan University European Merit List 2019 at http://ns1.uniraj.ac.in/UgAdM/admUG-merit-2019/European-Language/German/1stlist-german-18june19.pdf Rajasthan University Spanish Merit List 2019 at http://ns1.uniraj.ac.in/UgAdM/admUG-merit-2019/European-Language/Spanish/1stlist-spanish-18june19.pdf, Rajasthan University German Merit List 2019 at http://ns1.uniraj.ac.in/UgAdM/admUG-merit-2019/European-Language/German/1stlist-german-18june19.pdf
Rajasthan University Merit List 2019: Steps to Download PDF of Merit List of Languages Courses
Step 1- Visit the Rajasthan University’s official website uniraj.ac.in
Step 2- On homepage there is UG Merit List link
Step 3- Click on it and you will get list of language courses
Step 4- Click on the desired course to view the Rajasthan University Merit List 2019
Step 5- On the new window, the selected Rajasthan University European Merit List 2019 or Rajasthan University Spanish Merit List 2019 or Rajasthan University German Merit List 2019 will open
Step 6- Download the PDF version and if required take printout
The second merit list is scheduled to be published on June 24.
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli is Any Teacher's Delight: India Trainer Shankar Basu
- Anushka Joins Kohli in England Ahead of Afghanistan Clash
- Can You Trust Facebook’s Libra Cryptocurrency? Initial Regulatory Indicators Aren’t Exactly Positive
- What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
- Xiaomi Sells More Than 100,000 Mi TVs in Just 9 Minutes During 618 Sales in China
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s