GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rajasthan University Elections: Independent Candidates on Top, Vinod Jhakhar Wins President’s Post

Independent candidate and NSUI dissident Vinod Jhakhar won the elections by defeating nearest ABVP rival Rajpal Chaudhary by 1,860 votes.

PTI

Updated:September 11, 2018, 5:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rajasthan University Elections: Independent Candidates on Top, Vinod Jhakhar Wins President’s Post
File photo of Rajasthan University
Loading...
Jaipur: Independent candidate Vinod Jhakhar ruled the roost Tuesday in students' union elections in Rajasthan.

For the second consecutive year, an independent candidate has won the president's post in the polls. Last year, ABVP dissident Pawan Yadav had won the elections as an independent candidate.

Independent candidate and NSUI dissident Vinod Jhakhar won the elections by defeating nearest ABVP rival Rajpal Chaudhary by 1,860 votes.

After the big win, Jhakhar said, "The result is victory of students over caste and money power politics".

In the election, independent candidate Renu Chaudhary was elected vice president and independent candidate Aditya Pratap Singh was elected general secretary. ABVP candidate Meenal Sharma was elected joint secretary.

This year, six candidates were in fray for the post of the president, seven candidates for vice president post, eight candidates each for general secretary and joint secretary posts.

Except in Jodhpur division, the elections at universities and colleges were conducted on August 31. In Jodhpur division, polling was done on September.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

52 Pilgrims Feared Dead as Bus Plunges Into Valley in Telangana's Jagtial District

52 Pilgrims Feared Dead as Bus Plunges Into Valley in Telangana's Jagtial District

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...