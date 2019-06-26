Rajasthan University Uniraj Result 2019 for BA First, Second Year declared at uniraj.ac.in; Direct Links
The Uniraj Result 2019 for BA part I and part II was uploaded on the official website of the Rajasthan University uniraj.ac.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Rajasthan University Result 2019 Declared | The Rajasthan University has declared the Uniraj Result 2019 first and second year result for Bachelor of Arts (BA) course. The Uniraj Result 2019 for BA part I and part II was uploaded on the official website of the Rajasthan University uniraj.ac.in. Students can download the Rajasthan University Uniraj Result 2019 by entering their examination credentials.
Further, the Uniraj BA Result 2019 or the Rajasthan University Uniraj BA Result 2019 can be checked on this direct link here.
Uniraj Result 2019: Steps to download Rajasthan University BA Ist, IInd year scorecard
All candidates who were waiting for their Rajasthan University Result 2019 for BA Ist and IInd year can visit the homepage of the University to check their Rajasthan University BA Result 2019. Students are advised to follow the below-listed steps to check their Uniraj BA Result 2019
Step 1- Visit the official website of Rajasthan University: uniraj.ac.in or click the direct URL.
Step 2- On the homepage, search for Rajasthan University Result 2019 for BA Ist, IInd year and click on it
Step 3- Select your course year- Uniraj Result 2019 for BA Ist, IInd year
Step 4- Enter the Uniraj Exam 2019 roll number and click on submit button
Step 5- The Uniraj Result 2019, Uniraj BA Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6- Download your respective scorecard of Uniraj Result 2019 and take a print out for future reference
- Rajasthan University
- Rajasthan University BA Result 2019
- Rajasthan University Result 2019
- result.uniraj.ac.in
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Two-Wheeler Industry Needs More Time to Stabilise After BS-VI Before Moving to Electric: Honda
- Oppo to Launch World's First In-Display Camera Phone Tomorrow
- AIFF's Denial to Rumours of ISL Getting Top Division Status is Appalling: I-League Champions Chennai City FC
- Over 200 Million Wi-Fi Enabled Devices Sold in India in 2018, Claims Report
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Have 'Officially' Parted Ways: Report
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s