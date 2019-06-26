Rajasthan University Uniraj Result 2019 for BA First, Second Year declared at uniraj.ac.in; Direct Links

Rajasthan University Result 2019 Declared | The Rajasthan University has declared the Uniraj Result 2019 first and second year result for Bachelor of Arts (BA) course. The Uniraj Result 2019 for BA part I and part II was uploaded on the official website of the Rajasthan University uniraj.ac.in. Students can download the Rajasthan University Uniraj Result 2019 by entering their examination credentials.

Further, the Uniraj BA Result 2019 or the Rajasthan University Uniraj BA Result 2019 can be checked on this direct link here.

Uniraj Result 2019: Steps to download Rajasthan University BA Ist, IInd year scorecard

All candidates who were waiting for their Rajasthan University Result 2019 for BA Ist and IInd year can visit the homepage of the University to check their Rajasthan University BA Result 2019. Students are advised to follow the below-listed steps to check their Uniraj BA Result 2019

Step 1- Visit the official website of Rajasthan University: uniraj.ac.in or click the direct URL.

Step 2- On the homepage, search for Rajasthan University Result 2019 for BA Ist, IInd year and click on it

Step 3- Select your course year- Uniraj Result 2019 for BA Ist, IInd year

Step 4- Enter the Uniraj Exam 2019 roll number and click on submit button

Step 5- The Uniraj Result 2019, Uniraj BA Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6- Download your respective scorecard of Uniraj Result 2019 and take a print out for future reference