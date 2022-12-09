Rajasthan Weather Update: Sikar's Fatehpur Coldest at 5.5 Degrees Celsius

Fatehpur in Sikar was recorded as the coldest place in Rajasthan on Thursday night with a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, officials said.

There was a slight increase in the minimum temperatures across Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said.

Among other places, Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees on Thursday night, Karauli 6.1 degrees, Bhilwara 6.4 degrees, and Chittorgarh 6.7 degrees.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Jaipur settled at of 27.7 and 10.9 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological department, the weather will remain dry in the state over the next few days while the sky will remain partly cloudy in Kota and Udaipur division of south Rajasthan from December 11 to 13.

