Rajasthan Witnesses Light to Moderate Rains at Many Places

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places in Rajasthan, while isolated areas received heavy rain during the last 24 hours, the MeT Department said on Monday.

Highest of 158 mm rainfall occurred in Baran district’s Kishanganj area, followed by Sapotra in Karauli, where 130 mm was recorded till Monday morning since Sunday, it said.

Hindaun (Karauli), Karauli city, Roopwas (Bharatpur) and Mangrol (Baran) recorded 122, 107, 82 and 81 mm, while several other places received below 80 mm rains during this period, the Meteorological (MeT) Department.

The rainfall activities were triggered by western disturbance. Some areas in Alwar, Dausa, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawaimadhopur, Bundi, Kota and Jhalawar may receive light rains on Monday.

The effect of the western disturbance will end on Tuesday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.