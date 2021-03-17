india

Rajasthan: Woman Admitted in Hospital ICU Sexually Assaulted, Male Nursing Staff Held

Image for representation

The accused was arrested on rape charges on Tuesday evening on the complaint of the victim's husband, police said.

A woman admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Jaipur has been allegedly sexually assaulted by a male nursing staff, police said on Wednesday. The accused was arrested on rape charges on Tuesday evening on the complaint of the victim's husband, they said. "The woman was admitted to the ICU where the accused committed the crime on Monday night. The victim was in a semi-conscious state and she resisted as much she could," DCP West Pradeep Mohan Sharma said.

Next morning, when her husband met her, she informed him about the incident by writing on a paper following which he lodged a complaint with the police.

first published:March 17, 2021, 17:18 IST
