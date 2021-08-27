Rajasthan Woman Alleges Husband Forced Her Into Wife-swapping Agreement

A 29-year-old woman on Thursday filed a complaint with the Churu women police station in Rajasthan against her husband for forcing her to agree to a wife-swapping agreement. The woman has also alleged that her husband had, in the past, on the pretext of a vacation, taken her to Shimla, where his friend raped her.

Satpal Bishnoi, an officer in charge of the Churu women police station, said that the 29-year-old woman told us that she was not given food to eat and was locked in a room in Shimla. “During their holiday, the woman was forced to drink liquor. When she lost consciousness, her husband’s friend raped her,” added Bishnoi.

The police further told the media that the victim has mentioned that her husband took photographs and recorded video of her rape.

“The survivor told us that her husband used to blackmail and force her to sleep with his friends,” added Bishnoi.

The Churu women police station officer-in-charge added that the woman told us that since the last few months, he was forcing her into a wife swapping agreement.

“We have registered an FIR under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections under 498-A, 406, 323, 376-D and 354,” added Bishnoi.

The victim is a resident of Nagaur but has been residing in Churu for the last few months.

“The woman, along with her mother, came to the police station and lodged a complaint against her husband. In her complaint, the 29-year-old told us that her husband on several occasions forced her to agree to wife-swapping,” Bishnoi said.

Bishnoi further told the media that the woman was married to a Ludhiana man in 2016.

“The man and his family back then demanded Rs 5 lakhs and a car in dowry from the parents of the woman. After the family failed to fulfil their demands, the husband and her in-laws mentally and physically tortured her,” added the women police station officer-in-charge.

