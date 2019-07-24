Rajasthan Cop Attempts Suicide After Scuffle with Husband Over Dowry
Sheela Sahariya was rushed to the district government hospital after she drank the poisonous substance late Monday night. She is currently undergoing treatment and her condition is stated to be out of danger.
Representative image.
Kota: A 22-year-old constable attempted suicide by consuming a toilet cleaner after she was allegedly harassed and beaten up by her drunk husband over dowry demands, police said on Tuesday.
Sheela Sahariya, who was posted at the Mahila Police Station in Baran district, was rushed to the district government hospital after consuming poison late Monday night, news agency PTI reported.
She is currently undergoing treatment and her condition is stated to be out of danger, the police was quoted as saying.
A case was lodged against the husband, Sanjay Sahariya, on the basis of the statement given by her to the magistrate.
In her statement, the constable alleged that her husband, a liquor addict and unemployed, has been harassing and torturing her for dowry ever since they got married,
Assistant Sub-Inspector at Mahila police station Bhanwar Singh said.
The accused was charged under sections 498(A), 306, 504 and 323 of the IPC.
Her husband would beat her regularly after consuming liquor, the ASI said, quoting the statement.
Lady Constable Sheela Sahariya had joined Rajasthan Police in 2016. She got married around six years ago.
(With PTI inputs)
