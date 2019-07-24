Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Rajasthan Cop Attempts Suicide After Scuffle with Husband Over Dowry

Sheela Sahariya was rushed to the district government hospital after she drank the poisonous substance late Monday night. She is currently undergoing treatment and her condition is stated to be out of danger.

News18.com

Updated:July 24, 2019, 8:40 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rajasthan Cop Attempts Suicide After Scuffle with Husband Over Dowry
Representative image.
Loading...

Kota: A 22-year-old constable attempted suicide by consuming a toilet cleaner after she was allegedly harassed and beaten up by her drunk husband over dowry demands, police said on Tuesday.

Sheela Sahariya, who was posted at the Mahila Police Station in Baran district, was rushed to the district government hospital after consuming poison late Monday night, news agency PTI reported.

She is currently undergoing treatment and her condition is stated to be out of danger, the police was quoted as saying.

A case was lodged against the husband, Sanjay Sahariya, on the basis of the statement given by her to the magistrate.

In her statement, the constable alleged that her husband, a liquor addict and unemployed, has been harassing and torturing her for dowry ever since they got married,

Assistant Sub-Inspector at Mahila police station Bhanwar Singh said.

The accused was charged under sections 498(A), 306, 504 and 323 of the IPC.

Her husband would beat her regularly after consuming liquor, the ASI said, quoting the statement.

Lady Constable Sheela Sahariya had joined Rajasthan Police in 2016. She got married around six years ago.

(With PTI inputs)

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram