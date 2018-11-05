English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajasthan Woman Disrobed, Beaten up By Relatives For Asking Her Money Back
The incident took place when the woman went to her maternal uncle Kishan Lal to get back Rs 2 lakh.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Jaipur: A married woman was reportedly disrobed, beaten and spat in her face by her maternal relatives in Rajasthan's Udaipur district when she demanded back the money which she had lent them, police said Monday.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on October 11 when the woman went to her maternal uncle Kishan Lal to get back Rs 2 lakh.
An FIR was registered in the case, following a complaint by the victim on October 20, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Amba Mata police station, Narayan Singh said. Lal, his wife Meera Bai, their daughters Deepika and Jyoti and sons Kuldeep and Vishu have been booked, he said.
The matter is being probed, police added.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on October 11 when the woman went to her maternal uncle Kishan Lal to get back Rs 2 lakh.
An FIR was registered in the case, following a complaint by the victim on October 20, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Amba Mata police station, Narayan Singh said. Lal, his wife Meera Bai, their daughters Deepika and Jyoti and sons Kuldeep and Vishu have been booked, he said.
The matter is being probed, police added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I-League: After Winning Start Real Kashmir Look to Make Perfect Home Debut Against Churchill
- Karan Johar Hints at Malaika Arora's 'Soon Enough' Wedding on Koffee With Karan 6
- Serena Went too Far With US Open Rant, Says Roger Federer
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Get Married in Italy: Here’s Everything About the Venue
- Happy Birthday, Kohli: How an Aggressive Boy From Delhi Turned into India's Favourite Cricketer
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...