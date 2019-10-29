Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Rajasthan Woman Ends Life by Jumping into Well After Being Humiliated by Husband over 'Dark Complexion'

The deceased woman's husband has been booked for abetment of suicide.

PTI

Updated:October 29, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rajasthan Woman Ends Life by Jumping into Well After Being Humiliated by Husband over 'Dark Complexion'
Representative image.

Kota: A 21-year-old woman, who was married just six months ago, allegedly committed suicide in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district after being repeatedly taunted by her husband over her "dark complexion", police said on Tuesday.

Mangibai jumped into a well outside her house in Banskhoyara village under Bakani police station limits on Monday, Station House Officer (SHO) Balveer Singh said.

She was pulled out of the well and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, he said.

Mangibai's husband, Dinesh Lodha, has been booked under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and the investigation has been handed over to the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bakani circle, the SHO said.

Her father, Devlal, a resident of nearby Ganeshpura village, told police that she got married in April this year but her husband used to repeatedly humiliate her over her "dark complexion", the officer said citing the FIR registered.

Harassed and broken by her husbands remarks on her complexion, she was forced to end her life, Devlal alleged in the report, the SHO said.

The body was handed over to Mangibai's family after the post-mortem, the officer said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram